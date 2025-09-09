Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time? | Sourced

A major question being raised is whether the Pune Police were aware of the culprits involved in the Ayush Komkar murder case and failed to show the alertness and stringent action needed to arrest them on time.

As the evidence indicates, a murder plot against Somnath Gaikwad, who is the main accused in former corporator Vanraj Andekar's murder, was foiled in Ambegaon in a joint operation by Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station and the Crime Branch on August 31.

In the matter, during patrolling to maintain law and order during the Ganesh festival, police arrested Dattatray Balu Kale (resident of Ganesh Peth, Pune), who was moving suspiciously at Surya Chowk, Ambegaon Pathar.

In the further investigation, police revealed that the Andekar Gang had conspired to avenge the murder of the former corporator, which took place on September 1, 2024.

As per the sources, Kale had been sent to conduct a recce in the Ambegaon Pathar area as part of the murder plot. At the same time, Kale revealed the names of five accused involved in the recce, including the accused who have now been arrested in the Komkar murder case.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Pankaj Deshmukh informed during a press conference on Tuesday that eight people have been arrested in the murder of Komkar, while five others are still absconding. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining five, he said.

Deshmukh added that during a raid at Dhanakwadi, Kale was arrested while conducting a recce. Later, he revealed the names of five more accused, he said.

Speaking over the question of why those five were not tracked down and detained earlier, Deshmukh responded that the search operation was underway when Komkar was murdered, and hence, they could not arrest them on time.

How can a mentally ill woman be a complainant? Police give an unsatisfactory answer

Questions have been raised over how a woman, previously declared mentally ill and released on those grounds, can now be the complainant in the Ayush Komkar murder case.

It has now come to light that Ayush's mother, Kalyani Komkar, is the complainant in this case.

When asked how the woman, who was earlier released from custody after being given a certificate of mental illness in the Andekar murder case, could now file a complaint in the Komkar case, Deshmukh avoided giving a direct response.

Journalists questioned how she could be the complainant when she had earlier been arrested in the murder of former corporator Vanraj Andekar, but was released after producing a medical certificate declaring her mentally ill.

On the question, Additional CP Deshmukh said they will gather detailed information and comment later.

Ayush Komkar shot dead with 12 bullets

Ayush was shot in the parking of Lakshmi Complex, near Navrang Mitra Mandal in Bhavani Peth, where he was residing, around 7.30 pm on September 5. Police revealed that two assailants fired as many as 12 rounds at him, nine of which pierced his body. The murder is suspected to be an act of vengeance for the killing of former corporator Vanraj Andekar.

In a court hearing on Sunday, police told the court that the killing was pre-planned. According to the investigation, Aman Pathan and Yash Patil opened fire on Ayush, while Amit Patole and Sujal Mergu were present at the scene. After the firing, the accused allegedly spread terror, shouting that only Bhandu Andekar and Krishna Andekar were left.

At the crime scene, police recovered 12 empty cartridges and one half-burnt bullet. A post-mortem confirmed that Ayush’s body bore nine gunshot wounds, tearing through different parts of his jacket, including the collar, sleeves and back.

Police further stated that the accused had not only executed the murder in cold blood but had also created an atmosphere of fear in the area. In the matter, police have seized two weapons.

'I Love You, Papa'

Ayush's funeral was held on Monday evening at the Vaikunth Crematorium. His father, Ganesh Komkar, who was lodged in Nagpur jail, was released on parole to attend the funeral. When he was being brought to the crematorium, in the presence of a large police force, he held a greeting card, which was apparently sent to him by Ayush while he was in jail. The card read, "I love you, Papa," with a heart drawn on it.

Ganesh burst into tears after seeing Ayush's body in the crematorium. "He was not at fault in all this. My son had to suffer punishment for no fault of his own," said Ganesh while crying. He was taken back to Nagpur jail after the funeral was completed.