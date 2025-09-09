 Window Structure Collapses Due To Loud DJ Music At Eid-E-Milad Celebration In Pune Camp
A wooden window structure at Durvesh Tea Shop on MG Road, near Fashion Street, collapsed earlier this evening around 7:30 PM, reportedly due to the intense vibrations caused by loud DJ music being played as part of Eid-E-Milad celebrations.

Tuesday, September 09, 2025
The tea shop’s owner, Shafi Shaikh, a senior citizen who has been residing in the same building for several decades, expressed deep concern over the impact of high-decibel sound on the structural integrity of old buildings.

“Such was the huge noise of the DJ that the window fell down. I could feel my entire building shaking,” Shaikh added. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Shaikh, who lives alone in the ageing structure, voiced his disappointment and urged authorities to take immediate action. “This level of noise is not just a disturbance; it’s dangerous. The police need to take this seriously before something worse happens,” he added.

Local residents have also echoed Shaikh’s concerns, calling for better regulation of sound levels during public festivities, especially in densely populated and structurally sensitive areas like Pune Camp.

Police are yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

