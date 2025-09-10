 Nashik: Two Dead As Speeding Container Hits Parked Truck On Samruddhi Expressway
HomePuneNashik: Two Dead As Speeding Container Hits Parked Truck On Samruddhi Expressway

Nashik: Two Dead As Speeding Container Hits Parked Truck On Samruddhi Expressway

Reportedly, a container going from Mumbai to Nagpur hit another container parked in front at high speed. The impact was so strong that the drivers of both containers died on the spot.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 02:42 AM IST
Two people died on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway in a fatal accident near Shelavali village around midnight on Monday.

According to the information received, a container going from Mumbai to Nagpur hit another container parked in front at high speed. The impact was so strong that the drivers of both containers died on the spot. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Immediately after the accident, both bodies were sent to the Sub-District Hospital in Shahapur for autopsy. Due to this incident, traffic on Samruddhi Highway was disrupted for some time. Police are investigating the incident further. 

Recently, traffic was disrupted due to heavy rain on the Samruddhi Highway near Khutghar Plaza in Shahapur limits due to a landslide. Traffic on the road leading to Mumbai was stopped due to a large stone falling on the highway.  

However, due to immediate measures taken, traffic has resumed after two hours of tireless efforts. No loss of life or property was reported in this incident. 

Good News For Dog Lovers In Pune: PMC To Create Designated Feeding Spots For Strays
article-image

Due to heavy rain on the Ghat near Khutghar Plaza on the Samruddhi Highway, a large stone fell on the side of channel number 636 on the road leading to Mumbai.

