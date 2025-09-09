Good News For Dog Lovers In Pune: PMC To Create Designated Feeding Spots For Strays | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started work on creating designated spots for feeding stray dogs. The decision follows directives from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which had instructed local bodies to resolve disputes related to stray feeding in public areas.

At present, a few feeding locations have been designated in Hadapsar, Wadgaonsheri, NIBM and Wanowrie.

PMC’s veterinary department has circulated a Google form for volunteers who regularly feed strays. They have been asked to share details such as the number of dogs, their vaccination or sterilisation status, the type of food given, and preferred feeding times. Based on this data, PMC plans to finalise more feeding zones across the city.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale said, "The initiative is meant to bring all feeders onto one platform and organise the process." She added that hygiene must be maintained and that the civic body will also seek volunteers’ help in the sterilisation and vaccination drives.

Dr Funde also informed that volunteers and feeders will be requested to state their timing when the canines will be fed and maintain hygiene.

The feeding points will not be permitted on roads, in gardens, or at building entrances. According to PMC, this approach will ensure that stray dogs are cared for while minimising inconvenience or safety concerns for residents, particularly children and senior citizens.