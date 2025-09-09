 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations Underway For Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas On Sept 17
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations Underway For Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas On Sept 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations Underway For Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas On Sept 17

Additional divisional commissioner Khushalsingh Pardeshi, additional district collector Sambhaji Adkune, deputy district collector Sangeeta Rathod, officers of police, sports, education, PWD, RTO, electricity, social forestry, fire brigade, social welfare and other departments were present

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations Underway For Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas On Sept 17 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas will be celebrated on September 17. The administration has made preparations for the main flag hoisting during the event. Divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar took a review of the preparation during a meeting held at the divisional commissionerate on Monday.

Additional divisional commissioner Khushalsingh Pardeshi, additional district collector Sambhaji Adkune, deputy district collector Sangeeta Rathod, officers of police, sports, education, PWD, RTO, electricity, social forestry, fire brigade, social welfare and other departments were present.

Read Also
Nanded: Anant Chaturdashi Turns Tragic In Gadegaon; Two Devotees Swept Away In Godavari River
article-image

Papalkar said the main official function of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas will be held at Siddharth Garden on September 17. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hoist the flag. Freedom fighters, social workers, and people's representatives will be present.

Proper arrangements and facilities should be provided to the residents during the event; sitting arrangements, protocol and other formalities should be carried out properly by the concerned departments, Papalkar directed the officers. 

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 9, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 9, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 9, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 9, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Gold In Overdrive Mode Amid Macro-Economic Storm; Yellow Metal Costly By Rs 5000 In Just One day
Gold In Overdrive Mode Amid Macro-Economic Storm; Yellow Metal Costly By Rs 5000 In Just One day
Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Implement Key Traffic Law Amendment
Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Implement Key Traffic Law Amendment

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations Underway For Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas On Sept 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations Underway For Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas On Sept 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Free Plastic Surgery Camp For Women At Bembde Hospital From Sept 20 To 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Free Plastic Surgery Camp For Women At Bembde Hospital From Sept 20 To 27

Nanded: People’s College Students Shine At Inter-Collegiate Weightlifting & Wrestling...

Nanded: People’s College Students Shine At Inter-Collegiate Weightlifting & Wrestling...

Violence Erupts In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Harsul Jail; Prisoners Manhandle Policemen During...

Violence Erupts In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Harsul Jail; Prisoners Manhandle Policemen During...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Couple & Infant Killed As Scorpio Rams Motorcycle On Gangapur–Vaijapur...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Couple & Infant Killed As Scorpio Rams Motorcycle On Gangapur–Vaijapur...