Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations Underway For Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas On Sept 17 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas will be celebrated on September 17. The administration has made preparations for the main flag hoisting during the event. Divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar took a review of the preparation during a meeting held at the divisional commissionerate on Monday.

Additional divisional commissioner Khushalsingh Pardeshi, additional district collector Sambhaji Adkune, deputy district collector Sangeeta Rathod, officers of police, sports, education, PWD, RTO, electricity, social forestry, fire brigade, social welfare and other departments were present.

Papalkar said the main official function of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas will be held at Siddharth Garden on September 17. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hoist the flag. Freedom fighters, social workers, and people's representatives will be present.

Proper arrangements and facilities should be provided to the residents during the event; sitting arrangements, protocol and other formalities should be carried out properly by the concerned departments, Papalkar directed the officers.