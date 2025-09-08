 Nanded: Anant Chaturdashi Turns Tragic In Gadegaon; Two Devotees Swept Away In Godavari River
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Godavari River, Maharashtra | File Image

Nanded: Lord Ganesh Visarjan was done on Anant Chaturdashi on Saturday in the entire district with enthusiasm. The devotees crowded at various places on the bank of the Godavari River through processions for Visarjan. However, an unfortunate incident occurred in the Gadegaon area, where two out of the three youths who entered in the river to immerse the Ganesh idol were drowned.

Devotees had gathered in large numbers on the bank of the Godavari River in Gadegaon on Saturday evening. Balaji Ubale, Yogesh Ubale and Shailesh Ubale entered the river to immerse the Ganesh idol.

