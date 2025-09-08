Nanded: Anant Chaturdashi Turns Tragic In Gadegaon; Two Devotees Swept Away In Godavari River

Godavari River, Maharashtra | File Image

Nanded: Lord Ganesh Visarjan was done on Anant Chaturdashi on Saturday in the entire district with enthusiasm. The devotees crowded at various places on the bank of the Godavari River through processions for Visarjan. However, an unfortunate incident occurred in the Gadegaon area, where two out of the three youths who entered in the river to immerse the Ganesh idol were drowned.

Devotees had gathered in large numbers on the bank of the Godavari River in Gadegaon on Saturday evening. Balaji Ubale, Yogesh Ubale and Shailesh Ubale entered the river to immerse the Ganesh idol.

The water level of the river was increased, and in the flow of the water, all three youths drowned. The local residents immediately launched a rescue operation but could bring only Shailesh Ubale out of the river. Balaji and Yogesh had drowned in the river.

On receiving the information, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team rushed to the spot and launched a severe search for both the youths on Saturday and Sunday but could not find them.