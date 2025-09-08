Accused Pretended To Help Find Missing Child He Had Murdered In Jalgaon’s Yawal

Crime (Representational Image) | PTI

A 22-year-old youth, Sheikh Shahid Sheikh Bismilla, who lives next door to the victim’s house, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy in the Babuji Pura area of Yawal in this district. The accused has confessed to the murder. Today silent march was taken out to protest this incident.

A five-year-old boy had been missing since September 5. His body was found burnt near his house on Saturday. The father of the accused came to the police station and informed them that his son had burnt the victim’s body in the house and hidden it in a sack.

For two days after the boy disappeared, Sheikh Bismilla was pretending to help him find the boy. The boy's funeral was held on Sunday. The forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence.

As soon as the news of Mohammad's murder spread in Yawal, there was a tense atmosphere in the city on Saturday and a bandh was observed in the city.

On Monday, a silent march was taken out in the afternoon on behalf of citizens of all religions to protest this incident and demand justice for the victim's family, and a statement was issued.