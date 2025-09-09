 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Launches RRR Centres To Promote Reuse & Recycling - What You Can Donate & Where
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Launches RRR Centres To Promote Reuse & Recycling - What You Can Donate & Where

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Launches RRR Centres To Promote Reuse & Recycling - What You Can Donate & Where

Guided by Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate and Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, the centres accept a wide variety of items, including books, clothes, toys, utensils, furniture, small electronics and other usable goods

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Launches RRR Centres To Promote Reuse & Recycling - What You Can Donate & Where | Sourced

Pimpri: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has rolled out a unique initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission by setting up Reduce–Reuse–Recycle (RRR) Centres across all eight zonal offices of the city. These centres provide citizens with a platform to donate household items that are no longer in use but are still in good condition. The items are then sorted, with usable articles distributed to underprivileged citizens free of cost and the rest channelled for recycling.

This innovative step not only reduces the city’s waste burden but also supports needy families and strengthens Pimpri-Chinchwad’s push toward becoming a sustainable and environmentally conscious city.

Guided by Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate and Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, the centres accept a wide variety of items, including books, clothes, toys, utensils, furniture, small electronics and other usable goods.

"RRR Centres are the need of the hour. By donating reusable items, citizens can directly support those in need while helping reduce waste and protect the environment. We encourage everyone to participate in this meaningful initiative," said Vijaykumar Khorate, Additional Commissioner, PCMC.

"These centres are enabling two key outcomes – extending timely help to underprivileged citizens and embedding a culture of reuse in the city. It is an important step in making Pimpri Chinchwad more sustainable," added Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner, PCMC.

What can be donated at RRR Centres?

- Educational material: Books, notebooks, stationery

- Clothing: Good quality clothes, bedsheets, curtains

- Toys & learning kits for children

- Household articles: Utensils, furniture, daily-use items

- Electronics & others: Small appliances, footwear, usable materials

List of RRR Centres across Pimpri-Chinchwad:

A Zonal Office:

Ward 10: Kapase Garden, Morwadi

Ward 14: Akurdi Vegetable Market

Ward 15: Sant Tukaram Maharaj Garden

Ward 19: Shridhar Nagar Garden

B Zonal Office:

Ward 17: Beside SKF Company, Thergaon

Ward 18: Hedgewar Bridge, Darshannagari

Ward 16: Dharmaraj Chowk, Ravet

Ward 22: Jyotiba Garden, Kalewadi

C Zonal Office:

Ward 09: Hedgewar Sports Complex, Ajmera, Pimpri

Ward 06: Dhawade Vasti, Bhosari

Ward 02: Sant Savata Maharaj Garden, Moshi

Ward 08: Sant Dnyaneshwar Sports Complex, Pimple Gurav

D Zonal Office:

Ward 29: Ward Office 29

Ward 28: Linear Garden, Kokane Chowk, Pimple Saudagar

Ward 26: Dnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule Garden, Pimple Nilakh

Ward 25: Tanaji Kalate Garden, Wakad

E Zonal Office:

Ward 03: Moshi Chowk, Moshi

Ward 04: Dighi Check Post

Ward 05 & 07: Rajmata Jijau Flyover, Bhosari

F Zonal Office:

Ward 01: Vrundavan, Chikhali Office

Ward 11: Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Garden

Ward 12: Rupinagar Police Chowki, Rupinagar

Ward 13: Shani Mandir, Sector 21

G Zonal Office:

Ward 23: Beside Thergaon Hospital, Jagtap Nagar

Ward 24: Sukh Nagari, Bijlinagar, Akurdi

Ward 21: Pimprigaon Bus Stop, Pimprigaon

Ward 27: Health Outpost, Rahatni Gaothan

H Zonal Office:

Ward 20: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vegetable Market, Sant Tukaram Nagar

Ward 30: Sitangan Garden

Ward 31: Late Kaluram Jagtap Lake

Ward 32: Old Sangvi Vegetable Market, Old Sangvi

