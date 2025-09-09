Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Launches RRR Centres To Promote Reuse & Recycling - What You Can Donate & Where

Pimpri: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has rolled out a unique initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission by setting up Reduce–Reuse–Recycle (RRR) Centres across all eight zonal offices of the city. These centres provide citizens with a platform to donate household items that are no longer in use but are still in good condition. The items are then sorted, with usable articles distributed to underprivileged citizens free of cost and the rest channelled for recycling.
This innovative step not only reduces the city’s waste burden but also supports needy families and strengthens Pimpri-Chinchwad’s push toward becoming a sustainable and environmentally conscious city.
Guided by Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate and Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, the centres accept a wide variety of items, including books, clothes, toys, utensils, furniture, small electronics and other usable goods.
"RRR Centres are the need of the hour. By donating reusable items, citizens can directly support those in need while helping reduce waste and protect the environment. We encourage everyone to participate in this meaningful initiative," said Vijaykumar Khorate, Additional Commissioner, PCMC.
"These centres are enabling two key outcomes – extending timely help to underprivileged citizens and embedding a culture of reuse in the city. It is an important step in making Pimpri Chinchwad more sustainable," added Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner, PCMC.
What can be donated at RRR Centres?
- Educational material: Books, notebooks, stationery
- Clothing: Good quality clothes, bedsheets, curtains
- Toys & learning kits for children
- Household articles: Utensils, furniture, daily-use items
- Electronics & others: Small appliances, footwear, usable materials
List of RRR Centres across Pimpri-Chinchwad:
A Zonal Office:
Ward 10: Kapase Garden, Morwadi
Ward 14: Akurdi Vegetable Market
Ward 15: Sant Tukaram Maharaj Garden
Ward 19: Shridhar Nagar Garden
B Zonal Office:
Ward 17: Beside SKF Company, Thergaon
Ward 18: Hedgewar Bridge, Darshannagari
Ward 16: Dharmaraj Chowk, Ravet
Ward 22: Jyotiba Garden, Kalewadi
C Zonal Office:
Ward 09: Hedgewar Sports Complex, Ajmera, Pimpri
Ward 06: Dhawade Vasti, Bhosari
Ward 02: Sant Savata Maharaj Garden, Moshi
Ward 08: Sant Dnyaneshwar Sports Complex, Pimple Gurav
D Zonal Office:
Ward 29: Ward Office 29
Ward 28: Linear Garden, Kokane Chowk, Pimple Saudagar
Ward 26: Dnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule Garden, Pimple Nilakh
Ward 25: Tanaji Kalate Garden, Wakad
E Zonal Office:
Ward 03: Moshi Chowk, Moshi
Ward 04: Dighi Check Post
Ward 05 & 07: Rajmata Jijau Flyover, Bhosari
F Zonal Office:
Ward 01: Vrundavan, Chikhali Office
Ward 11: Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Garden
Ward 12: Rupinagar Police Chowki, Rupinagar
Ward 13: Shani Mandir, Sector 21
G Zonal Office:
Ward 23: Beside Thergaon Hospital, Jagtap Nagar
Ward 24: Sukh Nagari, Bijlinagar, Akurdi
Ward 21: Pimprigaon Bus Stop, Pimprigaon
Ward 27: Health Outpost, Rahatni Gaothan
H Zonal Office:
Ward 20: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vegetable Market, Sant Tukaram Nagar
Ward 30: Sitangan Garden
Ward 31: Late Kaluram Jagtap Lake
Ward 32: Old Sangvi Vegetable Market, Old Sangvi