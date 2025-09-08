Pune VIDEO: Massive Traffic Snarl Hits Newly Opened Sinhagad Road Flyover | Video Screengrab

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Pune city’s longest flyover on Sinhagad Road on September 1. He stated that it would ease traffic and reduce frequent congestion. However, just days later, the situation appears unchanged. A video from Monday morning shows a massive traffic snarl on the flyover, with vehicles crawling during peak hours. This has raised questions about whether the new infrastructure is truly benefiting Punekars.

Watch Video:

The Sinhagad Road flyover, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 118 crore, is approximately 2.5 km. It includes a chain of bridges: a 520 metre long one-way flyover from Vitthalwadi to Veer Baji Pasalkar Udyan, a 2.1 km long one-way flyover from Vithalwadi to Funtime Cinema and another arm of a 1.5 km long flyover from Goel Ganga Chowk to Hingane.

The Vitthalwadi to Veer Baji Pasalkar Udyan was inaugurated last year, while the Goel Ganga Chowk to Hingane flyover was opened a few months ago. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated these flyovers due to the unavailability of the CM.

Reasons for traffic jams on Sinhagad Road

Sinhagad Road is the only connecting road for residents of Khadakwasla, Dhayari, Nanded, Vadgaon Budruk, Hingne, Narhe, Ambegaon Budruk and Anandnagar to the central part of the city.

This road also leads to tourist destinations, including dams like Panshet, Varasgaon and Khadakwasla, as well as the Sinhagad Fort.

It is also the only access route to national institutes, such as the Central Water Power Research Station, National Water Academy, Defence Institute of Armament Technology and Military Institute of Technology (MILIT).

Besides, it connects the Bengaluru-Mumbai bypass and is the preferred route for vehicles taking to the highway, due to the newly built Katraj tunnel.