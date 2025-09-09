 Jalgaon: ZP Schools Launch ‘No Sugar’ Awareness Campaign To Combat Rising Sugar Consumption
Jalgaon: ZP Schools Launch ‘No Sugar’ Awareness Campaign To Combat Rising Sugar Consumption

Jalgaon ZP Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, IAS, has started implementing an innovative and public awareness initiative called No Sugar in Zilla Parishad schools.

Vijay Pathak
article-image
Jalgaon: ZP Schools Launch 'No Sugar' Awareness Campaign To Combat Rising Sugar Consumption

Excessive sugar consumption is an invitation to diseases. Currently, the rate of consumption of sugary drinks and foods among school students is increasing, due to which children and parents are not aware of the health problems arising from this. 

Parents do not take it seriously. Keeping this in mind, if children are trained in this regard and if awareness is created among them, they will stay away from it. Taking note, Jalgaon Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, IAS, has started implementing an innovative and public awareness initiative called No Sugar in Zilla Parishad schools.

Based on this concept of Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, the process of putting up "No Sugar" boards in all Zilla Parishad schools and primary health centres in the district has been started. These boards clearly show the amount of added sugar in various soft drinks and explain the ill effects of processed sugar to students at school. 

And will help in controlling diseases like diabetes and weight gain by avoiding excessive sugar consumption. The “No Sugar” initiative will be effective in creating awareness about proper diet education among students at the school level itself.

Speaking about this initiative, Minal Karanwal said to FPJ today that the aim of this is to create health awareness among students, to convince them of the dangers of processed sugar and to motivate students towards a healthy lifestyle. 

She expressed her belief that this initiative will be beneficial in terms of health, usable in schools and will have a long-term impact on the future of students.

