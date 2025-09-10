 Nashik: Government Ashram School Students Adopt Creative Methods To Learn Science Concepts
Students of Government Secondary Ashram School at Cholmukh in Peth taluka have adopted an innovative way of learning science through the initiative 'Raviwar Majhya Hakkacha.'

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 01:49 AM IST
Students of Government Secondary Ashram School at Cholmukh in Peth taluka have adopted an innovative way of learning science through the initiative Raviwar Majhya Hakkacha. Instead of restricting themselves to textbooks, they explained geographical phenomena such as the solar system and lunar and solar eclipses through drama, experiments and presentations. 

This was the 18th edition of the initiative, implemented under the concept of Principal Priyanka Pande and the guidance of Superintendent PS Joshi. With the idea that “understanding science makes it easier,” the programme began with the worship of an image of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, followed by Vipassana meditation by the students. 

In one activity, the students presented their study of each planet in the solar system with the help of diagrams and tables. They also demonstrated the causes of lunar and solar eclipses, explaining how a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, Sun and Moon come in a straight line, as well as the geographical features of a solar eclipse. Particular enthusiasm was seen among the students while presenting the demonstration of the “Blood Moon.” 

Teachers said that such experiments are increasing students’ interest in science and helping them develop an understanding of geographical concepts. They added that the activities are instilling confidence in the students to aspire to become scientists in the future.

