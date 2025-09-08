 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Registration Open For 2026 International Skill Development Competition
The international competition is held every two years. It is the biggest professional education and skill development competition, which provides opportunities forcandidates below 23 years of age across the world to showcase their skills

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The International Skill Development Competition will be held in Shanghai in 2026. The skill, employment and entrepreneurship assistant commissioner has appealed to the skill development training centres in the district to register the names of the skilled candidates for the competition. 

The international competition is held every two years. It is the biggest professional education and skill development competition, which provides opportunities forcandidates below 23 years of age across the world to showcase their skills.

To select the candidates for the international competitions, competitions will be held at district, division, state and national levels. The registration for the participation can be done on https://www.skillindiadigital.gov.in link by September 30, 2025.

All government and private industrial training institutions, polytechnic colleges, MSME tool rooms, engineering colleges, universities, hospitality institutes, Arts, Commerce and Science junior and senior colleges and other institutions can register the names of the skilled candidates of the prescribed age limits for the competition.  

