Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana & Shravanbal Pension Now Raised To ₹2,500 In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state government has decided to increase the funds given under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana and Shravanbal Seva Rajya Nivruttivetan for the disabled beneficiaries. Now, the beneficiaries, instead of Rs 1,500, will get Rs 2,500 in financial aid. It is good news for the beneficiaries at the advent of the festival season of Dussehra and Diwali.

The benefits of the Sanjay Gandhi and Shravan Bal schemes will be implemented from October onwards. More than 1 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme will benefit from the decision. The government has sanctioned the necessary provision of funds needed to implement these schemes.

Under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana, orphans, senior citizens, disabled people and patients are given financial assistance. The beneficiaries are given monthly financial aid so that they can bear their own expenses.

Under the Shravanbal Seva Rajya Nivruttivetan scheme, senior citizens above the age of 65 years are given pensions. The applicants whose financial income is less than a prescribed limit or those who are members of the below poverty line (BPL) families are eligible to get the pension under the scheme.

The applicants can apply for these schemes at the tehsil and district collector office.

Beneficiaries in district

Taluka – Sanjay Gandhi – Shravanbal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 7589 – 7139

CS Rural – 3855 – 4250

Kannad – 4025 – 3764

Khuldabad – 3967 – 2154

Gangapur – 3715 – 4451

Paithan – 4813 – 8595

Phulambri – 3297 – 1765

Vaijapur – 3297 – 1765

Sillod – 7287 – 8764

Soygaon – 2853 – 6723

Total – 46417 - 56543