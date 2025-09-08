History Enthusiasts & Students Join Panchakki Heritage Walk In Large Numbers In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indian National Trust For Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter organised a ‘Heritage Walk’ at Panchakki on Sunday morning. The history lovers, residents and students participated enthusiastically in large numbers in this initiative between 7 am and 9 am.

Renowned historian Dr Dulari Qureshi informed the audience about the history of Panchakki, its architecture, technical skill and cultural importance.

Dr Qureshi said Panchakki was constructed in the 17th century, and it is a unique water supply system. The water was brought to Panchakki from the mountains of Harsul Savangi through the mud pipes. The water was later released from a height in the huge water tank. On this hydel power, a huge grinding wheel was operated to grind the grains. In this area, there are beautiful fountains, gardens and Dargahs of Baba Shah Musafir and Baba Shah Palangposh. Panchakki is an excellent example of the development of science, architecture and art during that period. 'It is our responsibility to preserve this precious cultural heritage,' she said.

Architects Sunil Suklikar, Amit Dehpande, Sanket Kulkarni, Aditya Waghmare, Hrishikesh Hoshing and Bageshree Desai, along with several youngsters, residents and students, participated in the heritage walk.

INTACH officials said that the aim of the heritage walk is to explore the historic monuments in the city and understand their cultural and historic importance. An awareness through the walks is being spread among the people for the preservation of the historic monuments. The monuments should not be considered only as historic places but also as centres of education, research and cultural pride, they said.