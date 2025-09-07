 Lord Ganesha Given Farewell Amid Dhol-Tasha & Enthusiasm In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The Ganesh idols were taken to the immersion wells after conducting the traditional Aarti, offering Bhog and services to the God. Devotees, especially the youngsters, participated in the immersion processions enthusiastically amid the music of traditional dhols and tashas and shouting the slogans of ‘Deva Ho Deva Ganpati Deva, Tum Se Badhkar Koun’ and ‘Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Yaa’

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Lord Ganesha Given Farewell Amid Dhol-Tasha & Enthusiasm In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lord Ganesha, after a stay of 10 days, was bid adieu in a religious fervour and enthusiasm in the city on Sunday. A festive atmosphere was witnessed in all chowks, gullies, each house and public Ganesh pandals.

The Ganesh idols were taken to the immersion wells after conducting the traditional Aarti, offering Bhog and services to the God. Devotees, especially the youngsters, participated in the immersion processions enthusiastically amid the music of traditional dhols and tashas and shouting the slogans of ‘Deva Ho Deva Ganpati Deva, Tum Se Badhkar Koun’ and ‘Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Yaa’.

Lord Ganesha was installed for ten days, and several religious and cultural programmes were conducted during this period. On Saturday, the beloved lord was given farewell on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

article-image

The roads were filled with Ganesh processions since morning. The Ganesh idols from various parts of the city were taken to the immersion wells. The immersion was done at Aurangpura, Cidco, Padegaon, Prakashnagar, Harsul and other places. Artificial wells were also established at several places for the immersion of the small idols.

The main procession of the Sansthan Ganpati started in the afternoon after the Aarti conducted by the dignitaries. The leaders of various political parties participated in the procession, forgetting the political differences. Minister Atul Save, Sanjay Shirsat, former MP Chandrakant Khaire and leaders of other political parties were present. The city roads were filled with devotees, and the processions continued till late at night. 

