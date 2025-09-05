 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lakhs Of Devotees Gather For 739th Urs Of Hazrat Khwaja Muntjaboddin At Khuldabad
The Urs is being held here between September 1 and 14. On September 4, the pious attire of Prophet Mohammad Paigambar (Paihran Mubarak) and a hair of his moustache (Muie Mubarak) are exhibited to pay obeisance by the devotees from 10 pm

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lakhs Of Devotees Gather For 739th Urs Of Hazrat Khwaja Muntjaboddin At Khuldabad | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lakhs of devotees from across the country thronged to Khuldabad for the 739th Hazrat Khwaja Shaikh Muntjaboddin Jarjari Jar Baksh Urs at Khuldabad.

The Urs is being held here between September 1 and 14. On September 4, the pious attire of Prophet Mohammad Paigambar (Paihran Mubarak) and a hair of his moustache (Muie Mubarak) are exhibited to pay obeisance by the devotees from 10 pm.

Lakhs of devotees gathered here to pay obeisance on the occasion. Similarly, Ei-ul-Milladunnabi was also celebrated on Friday. A strict police bandobast was deployed in the Dargah area. Additional SP Annapurna Singh visited the Dargah area and reviewed the security situation.

PI Dhananjay Farate informed her about the security situation and the measures implemented for it. Barricades have been erected at several places to control the crowd, and measures have been taken to maintain law, order and peace in the area. 

