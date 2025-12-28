'Sharad Pawar Is My Mentor': Gautam Adani Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art AI Institute In Baramati | IANS

Baramati: Industrialist Gautam Adani, who is constantly targeted by Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has once again visited Baramati. During his visit to Baramati, senior leader Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, MP Sunetra Pawar, MLA Rohit Pawar, and youth leader Yugendra Pawar were all present to welcome him. Adani inaugurated the AI ​​centre established in Sharad Pawar's name. On this occasion, Adani showered praise on Sharad Pawar, referring to him as his mentor.

Speaking in Baramati, Gautam Adani said, 'Sharad Pawar has extensive knowledge of all fields. Sharad Pawar is respectable and an ideal figure for me.' "Sharad Pawar has built a tremendous social work legacy during his long political career," Gautam Adani praised. He also expressed that Sharad Pawar is his mentor.

Will political equations change after Adani's Baramati visit?

While there was talk of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) coming together for the municipal elections, their alliance fell apart. However, in Baramati, all the Pawars came together for Adani and for the inauguration of the country's first Artificial Intelligence college. This has become a topic of discussion in both educational and political circles.

The country's first state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence college, established by Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati, was inaugurated today by industrialist Gautam Adani. The college has received assistance from the Adani Group.

Adani had previously visited Baramati in this regard, where he gathered information about the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture. After the college received permission to operate, Adani visited Baramati again, and the entire Pawar family was seen together to welcome him.

The close relationship between Gautam Adani and the Pawars is no secret. Adani had visited Baramati with his wife last time as well. Now, his visit to Baramati again and his acceptance of the Pawars' hospitality have fueled further speculation.

Importantly, Adani's visit comes at a time when state politics has taken another turn. After the conflict during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, there are now moves underway for the two factions of the NCP to come together. It will be important to see whether Adani's visit will accelerate these developments.