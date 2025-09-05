Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Massive Police Deployment For Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ganesh Festival, being celebrated with enthusiasm for the past ten days, comes to an end on Saturday. The Ganesh devotees are all set to bid adieu to their favourite deity with the traditional procession with Dhols and tasha. The Ganesh idol immersion will be held on Saturday, due to which more than half of the city roads have been closed for general traffic.

The police department has made all the preparations to conduct the procession in a peaceful and easy manner. In all, 2,800 police personnel, along with 193 officers and three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), have been deployed for the safety of the devotees.

Last year, disputes were witnessed at various places among the officials of various Ganesh Mandals. Hence, some places were ransacked by the miscreants. A terrible fight emerged in the Pundliknagar area over the issue of sprinkling Gulal. Taking account of the incidents of last year, CP Praveen Patil has directed all the police stations, the crime branch and the special branch to remain alert on Saturday.

Similarly, directives have been issued to conduct patrolling in the sensitive areas. Four DCPs, 6 ACPs, 36 PIs, 150 APIs, 2,450 male constabulary staff and 350 lady police constables will be deployed on the bandobast. Three companies of SRPF will be deployed. Similarly, 5 PIs, 40 APIs, 500 constables and 500 home guards from outside have been called.

21 armed officers and 84 constables will be deployed at 21 sensitive places in the city. Fixed points have been established in the jurisdiction of 17 police stations where 231 constables will be deployed. Strict vigil will be kept with 16 drone cameras in various parts of the city. Watchtowers have been established in Shahgunj, City Chowk, Barabhai Tajia, Raja Bazar and other places.

The public Ganesh festival is being celebrated at 956 places in the city, and there are more than 1.65 lakh Ganpati installed in the houses.

Roads to rain closed for traffic from 7 am to the conclusion of the procession.

Sanstan Ganpati – City Chowk – Gulmandi – Barabhai Tajia – to Zilla Parishad Maidan, Sanstan Ganpati to Shahgunj – Gandhi Statue – City Chowk – Juna Bazar to Bhadkal Gate, Jinsi Chowk to Sanstan Ganpati – Jafar Gate – Monda to Raja Bazar, Nizamuddin Dargah Road to Shahgunj – Nizamoddin Chowk till Shahgunj Chaman, Chelipura Chowk to Gandhi Statue – Manzoorpura Chowk to Gandhi Statue, Lotakaranja to Sarafa – Rohila Galli, Budhilane – Old Tehsil Office – Barudgarnala – Sille Khana Chowk – Paithan Gate to City Chowk, Savarkar Chowk to Balwant Wachnalaya, Anjali Talkies – Mahatma Phule Chowk to Kale Chowk, Roxi Corner to Baburao Kale Chowk, Chistiya Cjhowk to Balaram Patil School – Onlar Chowk to Cidco police station – TV Centre Chowk to N-12 – Visarjan Vihir, Chandne Chowk – District Collectorate – TV Centre, N-1 Chowk to Central Naka and Chistiya Chowk, Seven Hills to Shivajinagar, Trimurti Chowk to Gajanan Maharaj Mandir.