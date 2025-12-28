Pune Gears Up For 209th Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh Commemoration; 20 Lakh Visitors Expected | X/@Rajkuma30227811

The 209th Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh Shaurya Day will be observed on January 1, 2026, at Perne village near Pune. The event is expected to be celebrated peacefully and with great enthusiasm. The district administration has started large-scale preparations to manage nearly 20 lakh followers who are expected to attend the ceremony.

Many facilities, such as drinking water, parking areas and toilets, will be provided in larger numbers than in previous years. Several meetings have already been held between the Pune District Collector, social organisations and the coordination committee. Planning has been finalised based on suggestions received from citizens to ensure smooth arrangements.

Security will be tight considering the large crowd and past incidents. More than 13,000 police personnel from Pune City and Pune Rural police will be deployed. For the first time, drones with face-scanning technology will be used to keep a watch on antisocial elements. The police have taken all necessary steps to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

Centenary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Tribute, 2026 marks 100 years since Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar paid homage at the Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh. This milestone will be observed as the centenary year of his tribute. A special programme has been planned in which family members of followers who accompanied Dr Ambedkar will jointly pay homage at the memorial.

Mahar Regiment Tribute Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had demanded the formation of the Mahar Regiment in 1927. In remembrance of this, retired soldiers of the Mahar Regiment pay tribute at the Shaurya Stambh every year. This year, around 3,000 retired soldiers will offer a collective tribute through the national anthem.

Dignitaries to Attend Several prominent leaders are expected to attend the Shaurya Day programme, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Prakash Ambedkar, Anand Raj Ambedkar, Chandrashekhar Azad, Nitin Raut and Jitendra Awhad, among others.

The organising committee has also arranged meals for around one lakh followers. Cultural programmes, public meetings and an exhibition will also be held as part of the event, said coordination committee president Rahul Dambale.