Basic Amenities For Akhadas At Trimbakeshwar Soon: Nashik Kumbh Mela Commissioner |

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, basic amenities required by the akhadas of sadhus and mahants at Trimbakeshwar will be provided soon, assured Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority.

Meanwhile, District Collector Ayush Prasad informed that a cleanliness drive will be undertaken in Trimbakeshwar from January 3, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, in the backdrop of the Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra.



Ahead of the forthcoming Kumbh Mela and Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra, Commissioner Singh and District Collector Prasad held discussions today with sadhus and mahants of various akhadas at the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council office.

A meeting was also held with newly elected councillors and officials, during which several suggestions were discussed. Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Datta (Igatpuri), Tahsildar Ganesh Jadhav, Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council Chief Officer Rahul Patil, officials from various departments, as well as saints and mahants from different akhadas were present.



Singh stated that, along with providing facilities for devotees visiting Trimbakeshwar during the Kumbh Mela, various amenities would also be made available to the akhadas. Instructions have been given to the municipal council to prepare a plan, and action will be taken once the layout is submitted. Considering the large number of devotees visiting Trimbakeshwar, new ghats will be constructed, roads will be widened, and arrangements for water supply, electricity and sanitation are being planned.

A review of all these works was undertaken. He also informed that special efforts would be made to ensure the cleanliness of the Godavari River and to keep it flowing throughout the year. Information was shared about various works being undertaken through the state government in preparation for the Kumbh Mela.

Read Also CREDAI Nashik Metro Honours Real Estate Excellence At Annual Awards



District Collector Prasad said that Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra will be held next month, during which devotees from across the state will visit the city. Adequate facilities are being planned for them. He also appealed to all public representatives and citizens to actively participate in the large-scale cleanliness drive aimed at keeping Trimbakeshwar city clean and beautiful. Municipal Chief Officer Rahul Patil provided details about the ongoing development works in connection with the Kumbh Mela and the Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra.