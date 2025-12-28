CREDAI Nashik Metro Honours Real Estate Excellence At Annual Awards |

Nashik: Builders and developers who place the customer at the center and play a vital role in fulfilling the dream of owning a home are not only contributing to nation-building but are also key drivers of urban development, said former National President of CREDAI and Chairman & Managing Director of Prestige Group, Irfan Razack.



He was speaking as the chief guest at the CREDAI Nashik Metro “Real Estate Awards 2025” ceremony. Also present on the occasion were former National CREDAI President Ramni Shastri, Founder of CRIF Matrix Abhishek Gupta, Founding Chairman of MahaRERA Gautam Chatterjee, President of CREDAI Nashik Metro Gaurav Thakkar, and Honorary Secretary Tushar Sanklecha.



At the outset, award coordinators Nishit Atal and Karan Daryani outlined the structure of the awards and informed that reputed agency CRIF Matrix was appointed by CREDAI Nashik Metro to ensure a transparent and unbiased evaluation process.

Explaining the concept behind the awards, CREDAI Nashik Metro President Gaurav Thakkar said that developers play a major role in shaping a city’s identity, developing its skyline, and taking it to new heights of growth. The development of infrastructure involves significant contributions from various stakeholders associated with the construction sector, including developers, architects, interior designers, engineers, and several allied service providers.



The evaluation across various categories was carried out by an experienced panel of judges, which included Gautam Chatterjee (Founding Chairman, MahaRERA), banking expert Sudarshan Karveer, renowned architect Abhay Bhosale, senior business journalist and advisor Manisha Natarajan, CEO of CRIF Matrix Abhishek Gupta, and real estate influencer Vishal Bhargav.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon Late Nemichand Potdar, former President of CREDAI Nashik Metro. His family accepted the award on his behalf.

To ensure the success of the event, significant contributions were made by CREDAI Nashik Metro office bearers and members including IPP Krunal Patil, Vice Presidents Uday Ghuge, Anil Aaher, Manoj Khivansara, Anjan Bhalodia, Treasurer Shrenik Surana, Joint Secretary Sachin Bagad, and several committee, associate, invited, and youth wing members.