Nashik: MLA Suhas Kande Seeks Action After Sugarcane Workers Brutally Beaten | ANI File Photo

Nandgaon (Nashik)– A shocking incident has come to light where a family from Nandgaon taluka, who had gone to Kashti village in Shrigonda taluka of Ahmednagar district for sugarcane harvesting, was brutally beaten on suspicion of picking chillies. MLA Suhas Kande has taken notice of the matter and requested the Superintendent of Police of Ahmednagar district to intervene.

The victim's family had gone to Kashti village for sugarcane harvesting. More than 18 people (including women) attacked them on suspicion of stealing chilies. Women and children were also beaten, and the victims have also alleged molestation. More than 18 people were injured in the attack.

MLA Suhas Kande said, “Beating poor laborers is reprehensible. I immediately spoke to the Superintendent of Police of Ahmednagar on the phone and requested him to take the matter seriously. The workers should continue their work fearlessly. If they face any problem, they should contact me immediately.”

Even after the incident went viral on social media, the victims had to stage a sit-in at the Ahmednagar District Police Headquarters all day to register a complaint. Subsequently, the complaint of the mother and daughter was registered. The complaint has been transferred to the Shrigonda police.

After the victim woman informed Republican leader Deepak Kedare about the incident, he informed MLA Kande. Kande spoke to the Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police and requested intervention. He also met the victims at the Ahmednagar District Police Headquarters and offered them support.

Read Also CREDAI Nashik Metro Honours Real Estate Excellence At Annual Awards

The marks of the beating were clearly visible on the women's bodies even after three days. Social activist Mahavir Jadhav (Nandgaon) has condemned this incident and demanded security for the workers.

With such incidents involving sugarcane cutters frequently coming to light, there are expectations of strict action from the administration. The demand for justice for the victim's family is also gaining momentum.