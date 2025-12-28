Nashik: IRCTC Launches 'Temple Trails Of South' Bharat Gaurav Train From Manmad | Representative Pic

Nashik– The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the launch of a special ‘Temple Trails of South’ Bharat Gaurav tourist train for devotees from Maharashtra. This train will depart from Manmad on February 18, 2026. For the first time, a 12-night/13-day spiritual journey to major religious and heritage sites in South India will be possible from Maharashtra.

Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager of IRCTC West Zone Mumbai, said that this fully air-conditioned/non-AC mixed train will take devotees to major destinations such as Murudeshwar, Guruvayur, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Kanchipuram, and Mahabalipuram. Sites like the magnificent Shiva Temple at Murudeshwar, the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, and the Shore Temple at Mahabalipuram will offer devotees a profound spiritual and cultural experience.

The train will have Economy Sleeper (SL), Standard 3AC, and Comfort 2AC classes. It has a total capacity of 750 passengers. Boarding and deboarding will be available at Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Satara, and Miraj stations.

Dr AK Singh, Public Relations Officer of IRCTC West Zone, stated that all necessary precautions will be taken for the health and safety of the passengers. This initiative will give a new dimension to India's spiritual tourism and strengthen the connectivity between Maharashtra and South India. Devotees will get the opportunity for a comfortable and safe journey.

The all-inclusive package includes:

- Comfortable rail travel in AC/Non-AC coaches

- Accommodation on double/triple/quad sharing basis in budget hotels

- Vegetarian meals throughout the journey

- Transfers and sightseeing in AC/Non-AC vehicles

- Comprehensive travel insurance

- Assistance of an IRCTC Tour Manager

Read Also CREDAI Nashik Metro Honours Real Estate Excellence At Annual Awards

These temples to visit:

Murudeshwar Temple

Rameswaram Temple

Kanyakumari and Vivekananda Rock

Mahabalipuram Shore Temple

Bharat Gaurav Train