Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Booked For Threatening MSEDCL Engineer Over TOD Meter

TOD Metres by MSEDCL | Representational Image I File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jinsi police have booked a man for threatening the assistant engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on Monday.

MSEDCL has initiated the work of installing the Time of Day (TOD) meters in the city by replacing the old electricity meters. On Monday, the work of installing the TOD meter was going on in the Gadiya Park area. Accused Neel Dada Patil opposed the installation of the TOD meter.

Assistant engineer of the Ahimsanagar branch Suresh Padaswan went on the spot and tried to convince Patil.

However, Patil abused and threatened Padaswan. Based on the complaint lodged by Padaswan, a case has been registered with the Jinsi police station.