Nashik: 3 Dead After Motorcycle Collides With ST Bus On Satana-Taharabad Road

Three youths died on the spot in a horrific accident involving an ST bus and a bike near Vanoli junction on the Satana-Taharabad road passing through Satana city. The horrific accident took place around 11.30 am on Monday, and the spot was covered in blood.

While the Nandurbar-Vasai (No. MH 14 L X8849) bus of the State Transport Corporation was coming from Taharabad to Satana, a bike coming from the front hit the bus. The impact was so severe that all three youths on the bike, Govind Kalu Pawar, Vicky Mali and Roshan Mal,i died on the spot.

There was chaos in the area after the accident. On receiving information about the incident, the Satana police immediately reached the spot and started the panchnama. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Satana Rural Hospital.

The police are investigating the matter further under the guidance of Police Inspector Yogesh Patil. It is understood that the youth who died in the accident is a resident of Sukkad Nala on Satana-Taharabad road.