Student Dies In Nashik's Ashram School After Food Poisoning Incident, Parents Demand Central Kitchen Closure

A heartbreaking incident took place on Monday, September 8, in Chanakapur, Kalwan taluka of the district, when villagers, along with their parents, brought the dead body to the principal's table, alleging that a student studying in class III in an ashram school died due to a lack of treatment.

The name of the deceased student is Rohit Vilas Bagul, 10. Due to this incident, the issue of mismanagement of the ashram school management has come to the fore again.

Just two days ago, more than fifty students in an ashram school in Kanashi, Kalwan taluka, were poisoned by drinking water. After this incident, the state's Tribal Development Minister, Dr. Ashok Uike, visited the spot. Two days later, the death of a student in Chanakapur came to light. Rohit had been ill for three days.

However, his parents and villagers alleged that the ashram school administration had ignored him, and he died. Angry villagers brought Rohit's body to the school principal's table and protested. The body remained on the table for five hours.

After suspending the ashram school's superintendent and principal, the family accepted the body and performed the last rites. After this incident, a wave of anger has erupted in the taluka, and the administration has been asked to improve the management of the ashram schools.

Question mark on the quality of food in the central kitchen

Meanwhile, after the death of the student, a question mark has again been raised on the quality of food provided to the ashram schools in the central kitchen. Since the poor quality of food is increasing the number of students getting sick, many parents and tribal organisations have demanded that the food in the central kitchen be stopped immediately.

“The death of a student in an ashram school due to a lack of treatment is a very unfortunate incident. Due to this, the infrastructure of ashram schools is very weak, which has been reflected in the current situation after the Kanashi incident,” said MLA Nitin Pawar, Kalwan.

“If any person is responsible for this, he will be taken seriously. The harassment of tribal students will not be tolerated. It is very important that appropriate steps are taken at the administrative level,” added Pawar.