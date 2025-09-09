Woman Devotee Photographed In Trimbakeshwar Hotel Washroom, Police Launch Probe | Wikipedia

A shocking incident has come to light in which a woman who had come for darshan at Sri Kshetra Trimbakeshwar was photographed in the hotel washroom on Saturday. In this case, the police have registered a case of molestation against an unknown person along with the hotel owner.

According to the information received, the incident took place last Friday (September 5) at around 5 pm. Some women who had come from outside the village for darshan had gone to have breakfast at a hotel in the lane in front of the temple.

When one of the women went to the hotel washroom, she noticed that an unknown person was taking her photos with a mobile phone from the side window. As soon as she screamed, the person ran away.

After this incident, the woman concerned went to the police station and filed a complaint against the unknown person who took the photos and against the hotel owner for the incident that happened in the hotel. The police have registered a case of molestation against both the accused, which has created a stir in Trimbaknagar.

Problem with toilets near the temple:

Due to the lack of toilet facilities anywhere other than the east gate of the temple, devotees have to stand in queues for several hours. If they need a toilet after darshan, devotees take refuge in nearby hotels or lodges due to the lack of available facilities. However, concerns are being expressed over the increasing number of such incidents in such places.

