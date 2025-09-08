 Pune: Neelam Gorhe & Rohit Pawar Condemn Misbehaviour Against Journalists During Ganpati Visarjan, Demand Strict Action
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Pune: Two intern reporters were beaten and molested, photojournalists were threatened, and scuffles occurred, all done by members of some dhol tasha pathaks in Pune's Ganesh Visarjan processions on Saturday’s Anant Chaturdashi. The Pune Union of Working Journalists (Shramik Patrakar Sangh) has taken these matters seriously and has demanded action. 

Meanwhile, political leaders, including Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA from Karjat Jamkhed Constituency Rohit Pawar, have also taken note of this and demanded strict action.

Taking the matter to X (formerly Twitter), Dr Neelam Gorhe said she has taken details of the incident of molestation of a female reporter and has asked the Pune Police Commissioner for strict action.

"The female journalist involved will have my full support. However, it appears that the crowd management arrangements made by Pune Municipal Corporation and other government agencies in that area were inadequate. I have also learnt that the elderly and the general public suffered due to this," Dr Gorhe said.

MLA Rohit Pawar said on X, "We strongly condemn the assault and misconduct by the police and Dhol Tasha group members against journalists. This attack on the fourth pillar of democracy is completely unacceptable. We expect immediate and strict action to be taken against those responsible for all three incidents that occurred in both Pune and Mumbai. We hope that the Honourable Chief Minister will take serious note of these events and order action."

Details of the Misbehaviour Incidents

A female intern reporter working with Punekar News was allegedly molested by Trital Dhol Tasha Pathak members while she was covering the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal's visarjan procession. Her male colleague was beaten, and both were threatened and verbally abused. 

In a separate incident, photojournalists were also verbally abused, pushed, and intimidated while covering the processions of a different mandal by Tal Dhol Tasha Pathak members. 

A case has been registered in the molestation incident against two unknown people at Faraskhana Police Station. Meanwhile, the Pune Union of Working Journalists has met Pune Police Chief Amitesh Kumar and submitted a letter demanding justice and action to ensure the safety of journalists in Pune.

