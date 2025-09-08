Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Assures Adequate Measures For Journalists' Safety After Misbehaviour Incidents During Ganesh Visarjan Processions | Sourced

Pune: Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ), also known as Shramik Patrakar Sangh, Pune, met with Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and demanded action against misbehaviour incidents by dhol tasha troupe members against journalists in Pune's Ganesh Visarjan processions.

The incidents were reported on Saturday, where a female reporter was molested and a male reporter was beaten and threatened, while some photojournalists were intimidated. PUWJ wrote a letter to the Commissioner and asked for strict action. Pune Police Chief Amitesh Kumar promised action and measures for the safety of journalists working in the city.

A female reporter and a male reporter, both working as interns at hyperlocal English news outlet Punekar News, were allegedly molested and physically assaulted by members of Trital Dhol Tasha Pathak on Saturday. A complaint was filed by the female reporter, and a molestation case was registered with Faraskhana Police Station on Sunday night. The incident happened in Budhwar Chowk while the reporters were covering the visarjan procession of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, some senior photojournalists affiliated with prominent media outlets also had a scuffle with members of Tal Dhol Tasha Pathak, as they pushed and intimidated the photojournalists. Tal Dhol Tasha Pathak has issued an apology in this matter and has promised measures to not repeat such an incident again.

On Monday afternoon, members of PUWJ met Pune Police Chief Amitesh Kumar and submitted a letter demanding safety for journalists in Pune. The delegation included PUWJ President Brijmohan Patil, General Secretary Mangesh Phalle, Treasurer Dilip Tayade, and a large number of other senior journalists.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that a specific Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be prepared in the future to regulate dhol tasha groups during the immersion procession. Instructions will also be given to the dhol tasha group organisations and Ganesh mandals to limit the number of members in their groups. He assured the delegation that a case has been filed regarding the molestation of a female journalist and that further action will be taken promptly.

He also mentioned that those concerned will be informed that the police passes issued to journalists allow them to report regularly. He added that in the future, appropriate measures will be implemented after proper discussions before events to ensure journalists can report effectively.

Punekar News Managing Editor Mubarak Ansari said, "An FIR has been registered against two members of the Trital Dhol Tasha Pathak for misbehaving and assaulting reporters, including a female journalist from Punekar News, who had gone to cover the Ganpati Visarjan near the Dagdusheth temple in Pune. I thank the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ), Editors Guild: Digital News Media Pune-PCMC, and all fellow journalists for their support."

Mubarak Ansari further said, "I am also grateful to MLC Dr Neelamtai Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, and MLA Rohit Pawar for extending their support and demanding strict action in this matter. I now hope the police will arrest the accused at the earliest."