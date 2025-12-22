Sassoon Hospital Report Leads To FIR Against Pune Doctor, Associates For Medical Negligence | Anand Chaini

A case has been registered against renowned cardiologist Dr Ranjeet Jagtap and his associates in Pune for causing death due to alleged medical negligence during a heart surgery procedure, officials said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Lilavati Madhukar Jaibhaye (62), who died on November 19, 2024, while undergoing treatment at Ram Mangal Hospital.

The Wanawadi Police registered the offence following a report submitted by a committee of Sassoon General Hospital.

According to the police, the accused include Dr Ranjeet Jagtap and his surgical team from Ram Mangal Hospital, Fatimanagar, Wanawadi.

After the death of the woman, her son Vijay Madhukar Jaibhaye (44) lodged a complaint, following which the matter was referred to Sassoon General Hospital for expert medical opinion and investigation.

Sassoon Hospital later submitted its report, holding Dr Jagtap and his associates responsible for medical negligence leading to the patient’s death. Based on this report, the Wanawadi Police have now registered a case.

The complainant, Vijay Madhukar Jaibhaye (44), a resident of Buldhana, stated that his mother underwent heart surgery performed by Dr Jagtap at Ram Mangal Hospital on October 19, 2024. After the surgery, she was discharged. However, she later developed pneumonia and was readmitted to the hospital, where she eventually died on November 19, 2024.

Following the allegation of negligence, police seized all treatment-related documents from Ram Mangal Hospital and forwarded them to Sassoon Hospital for examination. The inquiry committee, after detailed scrutiny, concluded that medical negligence during and after the surgery led to Lilavati Jaibhaye’s death.

Accordingly, Wanawadi Police have registered an offence under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Dr Yallappa Jadhaw, Superintendent of Sassoon Hospital, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The investigating team has submitted the reports to the police station. However, disclosing further details at this stage would be premature."

A senior police officer from Wanawadi Police Station said the matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken.