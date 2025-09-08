Amid Farmer Suicides, MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Advertisement Spending, 'Kumbh Mela' Works |

While there are many serious issues in the state and eight farmers are committing suicide every day, the Mahayuti government is fighting among itself and wasting money on advertisements worth crores of rupees. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar group) MLA Rohit Pawar has strongly criticised the government for ignoring this dire situation.

A workers' meeting and a grand march will be organised in Nashik on September 14 and 15 in the presence of party president Sharad Pawar. Against that backdrop, MLA Rohit Pawar interacted with the media while visiting Nashik city. During this time, he discussed with the workers and reviewed the planned programs.

He has said that only Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's photo should have been used in the advertisement worth crores of rupees, so that the credit for the decision taken regarding the reservation of the Maratha community should not be given to the other two ruling parties. He also revealed that the minister who is giving the advertisement is not from the BJP but from another party. Pawar also said that he will soon announce the name of that minister.

'Kumbh' contracts to outsiders?

Speaking about the preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, he raised the question of why the work is being given to people from Gujarat and Telangana instead of small and Marathi contractors.

Citing the example of the Jaljeevan Department, he appealed to the media to find out who has got these works. He also accused the government of doing unholy works during a holy time like the Kumbh Mela.

He expressed regret that the Chief Minister did not take action against Minister Sanjay Shirsat despite providing sufficient evidence against him.