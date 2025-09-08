 Amid Farmer Suicides, MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Advertisement Spending, 'Kumbh Mela' Works
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAmid Farmer Suicides, MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Advertisement Spending, 'Kumbh Mela' Works

Amid Farmer Suicides, MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Advertisement Spending, 'Kumbh Mela' Works

MLA Rohit Pawar raised the question of why the work is being given to people from Gujarat and Telangana instead of small and Marathi contractors.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Amid Farmer Suicides, MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Advertisement Spending, 'Kumbh Mela' Works |

While there are many serious issues in the state and eight farmers are committing suicide every day, the Mahayuti government is fighting among itself and wasting money on advertisements worth crores of rupees. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar group) MLA Rohit Pawar has strongly criticised the government for ignoring this dire situation.

A workers' meeting and a grand march will be organised in Nashik on September 14 and 15 in the presence of party president Sharad Pawar. Against that backdrop, MLA Rohit Pawar interacted with the media while visiting Nashik city. During this time, he discussed with the workers and reviewed the planned programs.

He has said that only Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's photo should have been used in the advertisement worth crores of rupees, so that the credit for the decision taken regarding the reservation of the Maratha community should not be given to the other two ruling parties. He also revealed that the minister who is giving the advertisement is not from the BJP but from another party. Pawar also said that he will soon announce the name of that minister.

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Massive Traffic Snarl Hits Newly Opened Sinhagad Road Flyover
article-image

'Kumbh' contracts to outsiders?

FPJ Shorts
HPSC TO And ATO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Re-Opens; Read Official Notice Here
HPSC TO And ATO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Re-Opens; Read Official Notice Here
Should India Brace Up For Lower GDP Growth Rate? CEA Says No; Outlines Risks & Measures From Trump's Tariffs
Should India Brace Up For Lower GDP Growth Rate? CEA Says No; Outlines Risks & Measures From Trump's Tariffs
On Camera: Young Kid Does Not Shy Away As Snake Shows Up At Her Home In Australia; Uses Mop To Run It Off
On Camera: Young Kid Does Not Shy Away As Snake Shows Up At Her Home In Australia; Uses Mop To Run It Off
Odisha: Utkal University Evicts Outsiders Staying Illegally In Hostels
Odisha: Utkal University Evicts Outsiders Staying Illegally In Hostels

Speaking about the preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, he raised the question of why the work is being given to people from Gujarat and Telangana instead of small and Marathi contractors. 

Citing the example of the Jaljeevan Department, he appealed to the media to find out who has got these works. He also accused the government of doing unholy works during a holy time like the Kumbh Mela. 

Read Also
Pune: FIR Against Two Dhol-Tasha Troupe Members For Harassing Intern Reporters At Ganpati Visarjan
article-image

He expressed regret that the Chief Minister did not take action against Minister Sanjay Shirsat despite providing sufficient evidence against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amid Farmer Suicides, MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Advertisement Spending, 'Kumbh Mela'...

Amid Farmer Suicides, MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Advertisement Spending, 'Kumbh Mela'...

Ganeshotsav 2025: PCMC Collects 256 Tonnes of Nirmalya in Pimpri-Chinchwad; To Be Converted Into...

Ganeshotsav 2025: PCMC Collects 256 Tonnes of Nirmalya in Pimpri-Chinchwad; To Be Converted Into...

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges ₹2 Crore Monthly Scam At Pune’s APMC; Demands Maharashtra DCM...

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges ₹2 Crore Monthly Scam At Pune’s APMC; Demands Maharashtra DCM...

Pune: PMC Plans 300-Bed Modern Hospital At Taljai Hills, Activists Oppose Move

Pune: PMC Plans 300-Bed Modern Hospital At Taljai Hills, Activists Oppose Move

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Assures Adequate Measures For Journalists' Safety After...

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Assures Adequate Measures For Journalists' Safety After...