'Trees Are Our Parents': Sayaji Shinde Leads Stir Against Tapovan Tree Cutting In Nashik | VIDEO | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik: “Trees are our parents. If you lay your hands on them, we will not remain silent,” said famous actor and president of Sahyadri Devrai Sanghatana, Sayaji Shinde, in a direct and emotional appeal at Tapovan in Nashik District on Saturday. He publicly supported the ongoing protest against the cutting of 1,825 trees in the Tapovan-Sadhugram area.

Watch Video:

While interacting with the protesters at Tapovan on Saturday, Sayaji Shinde said, “The trees here are more important to Nashik residents. We will not allow a single tree to be cut here. The vad (banyan tree) is the national tree of our country, but the government has cut most banyan trees. 500-600 species depend on this large banyan tree. These trees provide more oxygen and absorb more carbon. There is no forgiveness if such trees are cut.”

He further said, “If our own people are deceiving us, how can they be ours? Is this our government or British rule? On 14th November, an order was issued to build an exhibition center here. Then where did Sadhugram and Kumbh Mela come from? Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan should answer this. A tender of Rs. 220 crores has been floated. There is a plan to give this land to a private developer for the next 33 years. This is wrong. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should understand the feelings of the people of Nashik.”

Sayaji Shinde clarified that 10 real sadhus can live together. If thousands of people come together, they are not sadhus. “Nashik people should come together. Do not let even a stick be moved from here,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that a tender of Rs. 220 crores has been floated on a PPP basis to build an exhibition center, banquet hall, and restaurant in Tapovan under the name of Sadhugram. Citizens are angry, as this land is proposed to be given to a private company for 33 years. Sayaji Shinde has now openly taken the initiative in the movement on this issue.

It is clear that this fight of Nashikkars is going to become more intense now. “We will not let anyone touch the trees; we will not allow them to cut them,” is the roar of Sayaji Shinde, which will become a new energy for the greenery of Nashik.