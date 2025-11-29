Pune: Competitive Exam Aspirant Found Dead In Navi Peth; Police Probe Underway | Representational Image | File

Pune: A young man preparing for competitive exams, aspiring to be a government employee, died by suicide. The incident happened in the Navi Peth area and came to light on Friday at noon. Although preliminary information suggests depression due to setbacks, the exact reason is not known behind the youth taking this drastic step, said police.

The deceased student has been identified as Sagar Subhash Pawar (26, Navi Peth). Sagar Pawar is a native of Mehkar Tehsil of Buldhana district.

According to police reports, Sagar had been living in Pune for the past four years for studies. He was staying in a rented flat in Navi Peth along with his friends while preparing for competitive exams. On Friday at noon, the incident was revealed when Sagar's friend noticed that his room door had remained closed from the inside for a long time. First, they didn't pay much attention, thinking he might be asleep or studying. But as time passed, his friends started worrying about Sagar.

In their desperation, Sagar’s friends repeatedly knocked on the door, but he did not respond. Worrying about the situation, the students informed the police control room. Officials from the Vishrambaug Police Station arrived at the scene. Even though they knocked and called him, he didn't respond. Police broke down the door, where he was found hanging from the ceiling.

Police said that the exact reason behind the suicide is still unclear. His friends reported that Sagar had been under stress and appeared depressed over the last few days, said the police.

His family members have been informed about the incident. Vishrambaug Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).