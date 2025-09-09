 Nashik: Onion Farmers To Directly Call Ministers Over Falling Prices In Week-Long Protest
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Onion Farmers To Directly Call Ministers Over Falling Prices In Week-Long Protest

Nashik: Onion Farmers To Directly Call Ministers Over Falling Prices In Week-Long Protest

In protest against the central and state governments' indifference to the falling onion prices, the State Onion Growers Association has called for an innovative agitation.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: Onion Farmers To Directly Call Ministers Over Falling Prices In Week-Long Protest | File Photo

In protest against the central and state governments' indifference to the falling onion prices, the State Onion Growers Association has called for an innovative agitation. 

According to this, ministers and public representatives of the state will have to face the questions from onion growers for the next week, starting September 12.

Read Also
Pune: Neelam Gorhe & Rohit Pawar Condemn Misbehaviour Against Journalists During Ganpati Visarjan,...
article-image

Innovative agitation between September 12 and 19:

As part of the state-level agitation, the State Onion Growers Association will implement this initiative from September 12 to 19. 

FPJ Shorts
Sheena Bora Case: Retired Cop Dnyaneshwar Ganore Contradicts Vidhie Mukerjea’s Testimony In Court
Sheena Bora Case: Retired Cop Dnyaneshwar Ganore Contradicts Vidhie Mukerjea’s Testimony In Court
Indian Railways’ RLDA Invites Bids For Bandra, Parel, Mahalaxmi Land Parcels Worth ₹8,112 Crore
Indian Railways’ RLDA Invites Bids For Bandra, Parel, Mahalaxmi Land Parcels Worth ₹8,112 Crore
Kalyan Advocate Suicide Case: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader, Co-Accused Seek Anticipatory Bail; Husband Opposes
Kalyan Advocate Suicide Case: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader, Co-Accused Seek Anticipatory Bail; Husband Opposes
Security Breach At Navy Nagar: Man Impersonates Soldier, Steals INSAS Rifle From Agniveer
Security Breach At Navy Nagar: Man Impersonates Soldier, Steals INSAS Rifle From Agniveer

The founder president of the organisation, Bharat Dighole, said that during this period, onion growers will directly call the concerned ministers or public representatives and ask them for answers to their questions. For this, the organisation will provide the mobile numbers of central and state ministers, MLAs and MPs.

What is the demand?

For the past few days, onion growers have not been getting even half the price compared to the cost of production. Since onions have to be sold at a very low price, the financial condition of the farmers has become very bad. 

Dighole has alleged that the central and state governments are ignoring this issue despite drawing attention from time to time. He has also said that there is a need to provide subsidy on onion exports abroad. This agitation will be held to draw attention to these and other demands.

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Ganpati Visarjan Processions, Eid Celebrations Cause Noise, Traffic Woes In Hadapsar
article-image

It is expected that this agitation will help in reaching the problems of onion farmers directly to the government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Onion Farmers To Directly Call Ministers Over Falling Prices In Week-Long Protest

Nashik: Onion Farmers To Directly Call Ministers Over Falling Prices In Week-Long Protest

Nashik: 3 Dead After Motorcycle Collides With ST Bus On Satana-Taharabad Road

Nashik: 3 Dead After Motorcycle Collides With ST Bus On Satana-Taharabad Road

Woman Devotee Photographed In Trimbakeshwar Hotel Washroom, Police Launch Probe

Woman Devotee Photographed In Trimbakeshwar Hotel Washroom, Police Launch Probe

Legal System Must Adapt To Technological Pace, Urge Speakers At MIT-ADT Seminar

Legal System Must Adapt To Technological Pace, Urge Speakers At MIT-ADT Seminar

Window Structure Collapses Due To Loud DJ Music At Eid-E-Milad Celebration In Pune Camp

Window Structure Collapses Due To Loud DJ Music At Eid-E-Milad Celebration In Pune Camp