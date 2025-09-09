Nashik: Onion Farmers To Directly Call Ministers Over Falling Prices In Week-Long Protest | File Photo

In protest against the central and state governments' indifference to the falling onion prices, the State Onion Growers Association has called for an innovative agitation.

According to this, ministers and public representatives of the state will have to face the questions from onion growers for the next week, starting September 12.

Innovative agitation between September 12 and 19:

As part of the state-level agitation, the State Onion Growers Association will implement this initiative from September 12 to 19.

The founder president of the organisation, Bharat Dighole, said that during this period, onion growers will directly call the concerned ministers or public representatives and ask them for answers to their questions. For this, the organisation will provide the mobile numbers of central and state ministers, MLAs and MPs.

What is the demand?

For the past few days, onion growers have not been getting even half the price compared to the cost of production. Since onions have to be sold at a very low price, the financial condition of the farmers has become very bad.

Dighole has alleged that the central and state governments are ignoring this issue despite drawing attention from time to time. He has also said that there is a need to provide subsidy on onion exports abroad. This agitation will be held to draw attention to these and other demands.

It is expected that this agitation will help in reaching the problems of onion farmers directly to the government.