Nashik: LPG Tanker Collision Kills One, Causes Major Gas Leak On Mumbai-Agra Highway |

A gas leak occurred after an LPG tanker overturned at Rahud Ghat in Chandwad taluka on the Mumbai-Agra highway. The accident occurred on Monday night when a Bharat Gas Bullet tanker was hit by a truck, causing the tanker to overturn.

This created panic in the area. After the accident, all traffic going to Malegaon from the highway was diverted via Manmad, while traffic coming from Malegaon was closed between Chinchwe and Umrane. A team was dispatched from Manmad, Sinnar, to stop the gas leak.

One person in the gas tanker died in the accident, and due to the gas leak, alert notices have been issued to the surrounding villages as well as the dhaba drivers on the road.

According to the information received, while on the slope of Rahud Ghat on Monday night, the LPG tanker hit the trailer that had met with an accident two days ago. At the same time, a car coming from the opposite direction also hit the tanker. After the accident, gas started leaking from the LPG tanker.

The smell of gas created panic among the residents of the area. At this time, the police team that reached the spot stopped the traffic on both sides and diverted it to another route. After informing the BPCL company about the matter, its team also arrived. The gas leak continued till Tuesday morning. Traffic on the highway was also disrupted.

“The administration and the police are making strenuous efforts to stop the gas leak that started on Monday night. Traffic has been diverted to other routes so that the public does not suffer from the traffic jam on the Mumbai-Agra highway,” said Mandar Kulkarni, Tehsildar, Chandwad.

“Vehicles coming from Dhule have been diverted to Chandwad via Manmad, while vehicles going from Nashik have been diverted to Chandwad-Manmad-Dhule. Since all possible efforts are being made to stop the gas leak as soon as possible, success will be achieved soon,” added Kulkarni.