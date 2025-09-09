 Nashik Video: Forest Team Saves Leopard Cub From Well In 3-Hour Rescue Operation
The Forest Department received information on Tuesday that a leopard cub fell into the well of Palse Sugar Factory located on the banks of the Darna River in Nanegaon Shivar.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
The Forest Department received information on Tuesday that a leopard cub fell into the well of Palse Sugar Factory located on the banks of the Darna River in Nanegaon Shivar.

On receiving the information, the Wildlife Rescue Team of Nashik Forest Range reached the spot at 8:30 pm with the necessary equipment. 

The well in which the cub had fallen is surrounded by a stone structure. The cub must have fallen into the water through the valve in the plank cover of the well.

The Forest Department team removed some planks and lowered the cage into the well with the help of a rope. After the cub was in the cage around 11:30 pm, it was taken out of the well. 

Despite the narrow and difficult road to reach the spot and the complex construction on the side of the well, the rescue operation was successful. The cub has been sent to the Wildlife Treatment Centre at Mhasrul for further treatment and action.

Successful Rescue Team: 

The team led by Forest Range Officer, Nashik Sumit Nirmal, under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Division, Nashik Siddesh Sawardekar and Assistant Conservator of Forests, Regional, Nashik Prashant Khairnar, completed the mission safely. Forest guards, forest workers, drivers, as well as Abhijit Mahale, Dr. Hemraj Sukhwal and their entire team of the Rescue Nashik Department participated in this.  

Local representatives, farmers and villagers also provided valuable support in this rescue mission. 

Team members participating in the campaign: 

Forest Rangers: Anil Ahirrao, Kushal Pawar, Praveen Ratnaparkhi 

Forest Guards: Vijay Patil, Sharad Thorat, Praveen Golait, Sanket Gaikwad, Pandurang Bhangre 

Drivers: Ashok Khanjode, Sharad Aswale 

Forest Labourers: Pandu Bhoye, Vishal Shelke

