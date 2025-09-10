 Pune: Bhide Bridge Closed For Metro Walkway Construction; Commuters Advised To Use Alternative Routes
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Bhide Bridge Closed For Metro Walkway Construction; Commuters Advised To Use Alternative Routes

Pune: Bhide Bridge Closed For Metro Walkway Construction; Commuters Advised To Use Alternative Routes

As part of efforts to improve connectivity between the Vanaz–Ramwadi Metro corridor and Pune’s Peth localities, pedestrian bridges are being constructed at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan and Deccan Gymkhana Metro stations.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Bhide Bridge Closed For Metro Walkway Construction; Commuters Advised To Use Alternative Routes | File

As part of efforts to improve connectivity between the Vanaz–Ramwadi Metro corridor and Pune’s Peth localities, pedestrian bridges are being constructed at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan and Deccan Gymkhana Metro stations.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently inaugurated the pedestrian bridge connecting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan station to the Peth area, and it is now open for public use.

Read Also
Pune: Two Held For Molesting Female Journalist During Ganpati Visarjan Procession
article-image

Meanwhile, work on the pedestrian bridge linking Deccan Gymkhana station to the Peth areas had been temporarily halted during Ganeshotsav to keep the existing Bhide Bridge open for citizens. This pedestrian bridge is being built above the Mutha River alongside the Bhide Bridge.

Once the bridge construction is completed, it will make commuting to and from the Deccan Metro station much easier for residents of Narayan Peth, Shanivar Peth, and Lakshmi Road, as well as students travelling to educational institutions in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 4 Hectares In Panvel For SIB Residential Quarters
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 4 Hectares In Panvel For SIB Residential Quarters
‘Support India’s Right To Protect Itself’: Israeli Finance Minister Visits 26/11 Site At Nariman House In Colaba
‘Support India’s Right To Protect Itself’: Israeli Finance Minister Visits 26/11 Site At Nariman House In Colaba
Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3 Prices in India Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin
Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3 Prices in India Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin
Mumbai Clinics See Daily Surge Of 20 Patients As Monsoon Illnesses Rise
Mumbai Clinics See Daily Surge Of 20 Patients As Monsoon Illnesses Rise
Read Also
Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time?
article-image

The construction work is set to resume on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. For safety reasons, Bhide Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from midnight on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

However, the riverside road will remain open. Pune Metro has appealed to citizens to use alternative routes via Lakdi Bridge, Bal Gandharva Bridge, and Z Bridge during this period.

The Pune Metro has assured the public that the pedestrian bridge will be completed soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Government Ashram School Students Adopt Creative Methods To Learn Science Concepts

Nashik: Government Ashram School Students Adopt Creative Methods To Learn Science Concepts

Nashik: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, CM Fadnavis To Inaugurate CPRI Electric Testing Lab

Nashik: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, CM Fadnavis To Inaugurate CPRI Electric Testing Lab

Pune: Bhide Bridge Closed For Metro Walkway Construction; Commuters Advised To Use Alternative...

Pune: Bhide Bridge Closed For Metro Walkway Construction; Commuters Advised To Use Alternative...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations Underway For Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas On Sept 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations Underway For Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas On Sept 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Free Plastic Surgery Camp For Women At Bembde Hospital From Sept 20 To 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Free Plastic Surgery Camp For Women At Bembde Hospital From Sept 20 To 27