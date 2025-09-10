Pune: Bhide Bridge Closed For Metro Walkway Construction; Commuters Advised To Use Alternative Routes | File

As part of efforts to improve connectivity between the Vanaz–Ramwadi Metro corridor and Pune’s Peth localities, pedestrian bridges are being constructed at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan and Deccan Gymkhana Metro stations.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently inaugurated the pedestrian bridge connecting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan station to the Peth area, and it is now open for public use.

Meanwhile, work on the pedestrian bridge linking Deccan Gymkhana station to the Peth areas had been temporarily halted during Ganeshotsav to keep the existing Bhide Bridge open for citizens. This pedestrian bridge is being built above the Mutha River alongside the Bhide Bridge.

Once the bridge construction is completed, it will make commuting to and from the Deccan Metro station much easier for residents of Narayan Peth, Shanivar Peth, and Lakshmi Road, as well as students travelling to educational institutions in the area.

The construction work is set to resume on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. For safety reasons, Bhide Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from midnight on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

However, the riverside road will remain open. Pune Metro has appealed to citizens to use alternative routes via Lakdi Bridge, Bal Gandharva Bridge, and Z Bridge during this period.

The Pune Metro has assured the public that the pedestrian bridge will be completed soon.