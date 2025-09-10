Leopard Attack In Nashik's Igatpuri: 60 Goats Killed, Panic Grips Villagers (VIDEO) | File Photo

Nashik: A leopard entered the cowshed of two farmers at Bharvir Khurd in Nashik's Igatpuri taluka around 1:30 am on Tuesday and created a huge chaos. About 50 to 60 goats died in this attack, creating an atmosphere of fear among the farmers in the area.

A leopard suddenly attacked the cowshed of farmers Balu Kashinath Bande and Samadhan Kashinath Bande in the village. Hearing the screams of the goats, the villagers rushed to the spot, but by then the leopard had fled after killing the goats.

For the past week, leopard activity has increased in various parts of the taluka, and incidents of attacks on domestic animals have risen. These continuous attacks have spread extreme panic among the citizens of the area.

As soon as information about the incident was received, a team from the Forest Department immediately reached the spot. They conducted post-mortems of the dead goats, and the villagers have demanded immediate compensation for farmers Balu Kashinath Bande and Samadhan Kashinath Bande.