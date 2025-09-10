Pune Rural Police Nab Two For Stealing Labourers’ Phones In Ranjangaon MIDC; Eight Mobiles Recovered | Sourced

Pune: Pune Rural Police have arrested two people for stealing mobile phones of labourers in the Ranjangaon MIDC area. A total of eight phones worth Rs 1.05 lakh have been recovered from them. The accused stole the phones late at night on 5th September while the labourers were sleeping.

The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of Ranjangaon MIDC Police Station. Police have arrested Atharva Rahul Kale (resident of Shirur Taluka) and a minor.

A police official said, "All the labourers in the construction camp were sleeping at night in the Ranjangaon MIDC area. When they slept, four of their mobiles were stolen. Ranjangaon MIDC police visited the spot and started the investigation. All the stolen phones and an additional four were recovered from them. This also resulted in two burglary cases being solved."

Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Dattatraya Shinde is investigating the matter further.

The action was taken under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Additional Superintendent of Police Ramesh Chopade, and Sub-Division Police Officer Prashant Dhole (Shirur Division).

The team was led by Police Inspector Mahadev Waghmode, in charge of Ranjangaon MIDC Police Station, which included Police Sub-Inspector Avinash Thorat, Assistant PSI Dattatraya Shinde, and Police Constables Rajesh Dhage, Nitin Bhos, Ganesh Wagh, Umesh Kutwal, Yogesh Gund, Kishore Shivankar, Sandeep Bhaand, and Abhiman Kolekar.