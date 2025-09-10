Pune: 26-Year-Old Woman Falls Victim To Black Magic Scam Over Pregnancy Woes In Sahakar Nagar; Case Registered, Duped Of ₹ 3.15 Lakh | Representational Image

Pune: A 26-year-old woman has filed a police complaint at Sahakar Nagar Police Station against two people who cheated her of ₹3.15 lakh under the pretext of performing black magic rituals to resolve the pregnancy problem she was facing.

The incident took place between July 28 and September 9, 2025, in the Balaji Nagar area of Pune. The accused has been identified as Girish Balbhim Surawase (36), a resident of Shastri Chowk on Alandi Road in Bhosari, and one other person.

According to the police, the victim's absconding friend introduced her to the accused, Surawase, and convinced her to follow his guidance and perform special rituals.

Accused Surawase allegedly carried out occult practices and gave the woman some angara (ritual ash) mixed in sweets to consume.

Later, under the guise of completing the ritual, he took ₹1.20 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth ₹1.95 lakh, amounting to a total of ₹3.15 lakh. The accused warned her not to reveal the rituals to anyone.

Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Pawar, in charge of the Sahakar Nagar Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "We have arrested the main accused, Girish. However, we are searching for the other. Soon he will be arrested. The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken accordingly."

Regarding the incident, the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.