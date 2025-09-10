 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Dy CM Eknath Shinde To Attend District-Level Cultural Programme In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The programme will be held at the Gokul Stadium at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police headquarters, Hudco. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Social Justice and District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, people’s representatives, residents, freedom fighters, social workers, students and others will be present

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A grand district-level programme, ‘Jagar Dashsutricha – Swargaurav Mukti Sangramacha’, will be organised on Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas on September 17, in which more than 765,000 students from class 8th to class 12th will present group songs and cultural presentations, informed district collector Dilip Swami in a press conference here on Wednesday.

The programme will be held at the Gokul Stadium at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police headquarters, Hudco. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Social Justice and District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, people’s representatives, residents, freedom fighters, social workers, students and others will be present.

District education officer (secondary) Ashwini Latkar and other officers were present during the press meet. 

