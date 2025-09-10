Nashik: MVP Leadership Splits Ahead Of Crucial Vote On University Proposal | mvpine.edu.in

As the issue of whether or not to have a university under the auspices of the organisation has become a key one, there are signs of a clash in the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha or 'MVP', the second largest educational institution in the state.

On one hand, the organisation's General Secretary Nitin Thakare is strongly supporting the university; on the other hand, President Dr. Sunil Dhikle has opposed it. Against this backdrop, the possibility of a controversy on this issue in the annual meeting of the organisation to be held on Sunday (14) is very likely.

'MVP' is known as the second-largest educational institution in Maharashtra after the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. In this organisation, which has more than ten and a half thousand members, at present, one group, except the president, has undisputed power.

Accordingly, there is a trend in the ruling group that the university should be under the auspices of the organisation. General Secretary Nitin Thakare is claiming that the university will enhance the quality of education and increase its reputation.

President Dhikle has opposed it, pointing out that the matter is costly and uneconomical. It has become clear that the controversy will flare up as Thackeray accused the president of deliberately opposing the university in a press conference held on Tuesday. He said that this opposition will benefit other educational institutions in the district instead of benefiting 'MVP'.

The annual general meeting of this 111-year-old institution will be held on Sunday. There are signs that the issue of the university will come up in this meeting. Information is coming out that the ruling and opposition parties are busy deciding the strategy for it. It will be interesting to see whose side the members vote on in the meeting.

“It is unfortunate that highly educated Dr. Sunil Dhikle is opposing the university of the institution. Dhikle, who participated in the initial discussions in this regard, had participated in a study tour of other places, including the Symbiosis Institute in Pune,” said Nitin Thakare, General Secretary, MVP.

“However, a few days ago, his role suddenly changed and turned into opposition. It seems that he is opposing this under pressure from someone. His role is complementary to other educational institutions in the district,” added Thakare.

Dr. Sunil Dhikle, President, MVP, said, “Rather than being a collective decision to create a university for the institute, this decision seems personal. What exactly will happen from this project costing hundreds of crores of rupees is a question of fact. An independent university is not in the interest of the members. Thackeray was forced to include this issue after he gave a letter to take it up in the general meeting. There is no pressure on me from anyone, and my opposition is rational.”