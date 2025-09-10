NCP (SP) State President Shashikant Shinde To Visit Jalgaon Ahead Of Upcoming Zilla Parishad, Municipal Elections

NCP (SP) State Chief Shashikant Shinde | File

Nationalist Congress Sharad Pawar group state president Shashikant Shinde is visiting Jalgaon district for the first time on Thursday, September 11, after assuming the post of state president, and the party workers are paying attention to whether he will give new life to this party, which has been destroyed in the district due to internal factionalism.

A few years ago, there was a large section in the Jalgaon district that believed in Sharad Pawar. Six to seven MLAs belonged to the NCP. Many important cooperative institutions in the district were under the control of the NCP. After the rise of the BJP in the district and the internal factionalism within the NCP, the party suffered a severe blow.

Due to the lack of strength of the party, the NCP did not get the expected success in the Lok Sabha assembly elections in the district. Many leaders from the Sharad Pawar group joined the Ajit Pawar group. Today, this party is short of leaders. The district does not have a leader worth taking note of due to the lack of new leadership. There are major internal disputes in the party.

Meanwhile, this factionalism came to the fore in the party meeting. Against this backdrop, state president Shashikant Shinde is coming to Jalgaon on Thursday and will hold a meeting of the district and the metropolis in his presence. The meeting is likely to take a detailed review of the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections, municipal and municipal elections.

Considering the leakage in the district, the prominent leaders who have left and the current leadership that is lacking in leadership, will the party make any changes?

Everyone is paying attention to what mantra Shashikant Shinde is giving to the workers to ensure success in the upcoming elections.