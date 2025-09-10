 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Duped Of ₹2.65 Crore Under the Guise Of Contribution To Social Cause
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
MIDC Bhosari Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man was duped of ₹2.65 crore by six people who told him they would donate his contributions for a social cause. A man from Kolhapur told the victim that he was going to keep ₹112 crore as a fixed deposit in a bank and its interest would be donated to a social cause. 

However, the victim was duped, and a case was registered with police on Tuesday night. A 59-year-old resident of Moshi has complained to the MIDC Bhosari Police Station. 

Police have registered a case against Ajay Rajaram Khadake (resident of Kolhapur), Swaminath Jadhav (resident of Moshi), Adv. Somnath Kadam (resident of Nigdi Pradhikaran), Satyendra Vishnupant Modak (resident of Wadgaon Budruk), Onkar Bajrang Jawir (resident of Kolhapur), and Puja Anant Joshi (resident of Kolhapur).

The rest of the accused collaborated. A contract was written, and they also made fake Supreme Court documents to dupe the victim. The fraud happened in Moshi from July 2025 until the day of filing the complaint. The victim realised he was duped and reported the matter to police. Due to the large amount defrauded, the investigation has been given to the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW).

A police official said, "Accused Khadake, Jadhav, and Kadam have been arrested. We are searching for the others."

