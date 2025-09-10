Pune Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Catches Woman Police Constable Taking Rs 20,000 Bribe To Save Five From Arrest In Baramati

Representational Image | File photo

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Pune has caught a woman police constable stationed at Baramati Taluka Police Station red-handed while accepting a bribe, officials said on Wednesday evening. She had demanded ₹4,000 from each of the five accused not to arrest them and to help the complainant in a sensitive case and avoid “defaming their name”.

A 39-year-old resident of Baramati complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune, which has forwarded the matter to the Baramati Taluka Police Station under the Pune Rural Police jurisdiction. Police have booked Constable Anjana Vibhishan Nagargoje (age 38, resident of Baramati).

According to ACB officials, a case was registered against the complainant, his wife, his father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law by his sister-in-law (the wife of their brother-in-law) for enticing or taking away a married woman for the purpose of illicit intercourse (IPC 498) and criminal intimidation on September 2.

An ACB official said, “The complainant was asked to pay ₹20,000 for ‘table bail’ and was promised he and his family wouldn’t be arrested. The complainant reached out to us, and in a trap set up on Wednesday afternoon, we caught the woman constable accepting the bribe red-handed. ACB Police Inspector Sarvada Sawale is investigating the matter further.”

According to police reports, a case under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 has been registered against the accused at the Baramati Taluka Police Station.