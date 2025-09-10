Pune: PMC To Launch City Livelihood Centre To Boost Women’s Self-Help Groups

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to launch the Social Development Department and has announced the launch of a City Livelihood Centre (CLC) under the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

The initiative aims to provide a marketplace for products made by poor families and women’s self-help groups (SHGs).

The CLC has been set up at the Municipal Aadhar Centre on Sinhagad Road, near PL Deshpande Udyan, and will officially begin operations from October 3.

Citizens, companies and social organisations are being encouraged to purchase goods such as food items, snacks, gifts, household products and daily essentials made by women's SHGs, especially during the festive season. Those unable to visit the centre in person can also place orders online through the portal anuemart.com.

Read Also Pune: Yerawada Jail Prisoner Attacked By Fellow Inmates With Nail Over Sleeping Space In Barrack

Speaking about the initiative, PMC officials appealed to residents to support women’s empowerment by choosing locally produced SHG goods.

For more details, citizens can contact the City Livelihood Centre at 9834964993.