 Pune: Yerawada Jail Prisoner Attacked By Fellow Inmates With Nail Over Sleeping Space In Barrack
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Yerawada Jail Prisoner Attacked By Fellow Inmates With Nail Over Sleeping Space In Barrack

Pune: Yerawada Jail Prisoner Attacked By Fellow Inmates With Nail Over Sleeping Space In Barrack

The incident took place on the evening of September 7

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
Yerawada Central Jail | File Photo

A 52-year-old inmate of the Yerawada Central Jail in Pune was allegedly attacked by two fellow prisoners with a nail following a quarrel over sleeping space in their barrack.

The incident took place on the evening of September 7, said a prison official.

Read Also
Pune: Bhide Bridge Closed For Metro Walkway Construction; Commuters Advised To Use Alternative...
article-image

"A quarrel broke out between Sanjay Kapde and two others -- Bharat Vishal Rathod and Mohammed Gulab Shaikh -- over sleeping space. Rathod and Shaikh assaulted him with a nail, which they had removed from a hanger meant for hanging clothes inside the barrack. Kapde sustained injuries on his neck and near his ear," said a senior jail official.

Following the incident, Kapde was admitted to a medical ward of the prison. A case was registered against Rathod and Shaikh under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections relating to voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons and other relevant offences.

FPJ Shorts
J&K Minister Javed Ahmed Rana Visits Landslide-Hit Mendhar, Says Half Of Kalaban Village Unsafe As 25+ Houses Collapse
J&K Minister Javed Ahmed Rana Visits Landslide-Hit Mendhar, Says Half Of Kalaban Village Unsafe As 25+ Houses Collapse
Pune: PMC To Launch City Livelihood Centre To Boost Women’s Self-Help Groups
Pune: PMC To Launch City Livelihood Centre To Boost Women’s Self-Help Groups
Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla Gets Jimmy Fallon To Do Bhangra, The Tonight Show Host Jokes He's 'Not 'Ready'—VIDEO
Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla Gets Jimmy Fallon To Do Bhangra, The Tonight Show Host Jokes He's 'Not 'Ready'—VIDEO
CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released; Exam On September 14
CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released; Exam On September 14

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC To Launch City Livelihood Centre To Boost Women’s Self-Help Groups

Pune: PMC To Launch City Livelihood Centre To Boost Women’s Self-Help Groups

Pune: Yerawada Jail Prisoner Attacked By Fellow Inmates With Nail Over Sleeping Space In Barrack

Pune: Yerawada Jail Prisoner Attacked By Fellow Inmates With Nail Over Sleeping Space In Barrack

Jalgaon: Farkande's 500-Year-Old Hanging Tower Gets Archaeological Restoration

Jalgaon: Farkande's 500-Year-Old Hanging Tower Gets Archaeological Restoration

Nashik: Two Dead As Speeding Container Hits Parked Truck On Samruddhi Expressway

Nashik: Two Dead As Speeding Container Hits Parked Truck On Samruddhi Expressway

Traffic Disruption Expected As Opposition Parties Plan Back-To-Back Marches In Nashik

Traffic Disruption Expected As Opposition Parties Plan Back-To-Back Marches In Nashik