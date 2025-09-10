Pune: Yerawada Jail Prisoner Attacked By Fellow Inmates With Nail Over Sleeping Space In Barrack

Yerawada Central Jail | File Photo

A 52-year-old inmate of the Yerawada Central Jail in Pune was allegedly attacked by two fellow prisoners with a nail following a quarrel over sleeping space in their barrack.

The incident took place on the evening of September 7, said a prison official.

"A quarrel broke out between Sanjay Kapde and two others -- Bharat Vishal Rathod and Mohammed Gulab Shaikh -- over sleeping space. Rathod and Shaikh assaulted him with a nail, which they had removed from a hanger meant for hanging clothes inside the barrack. Kapde sustained injuries on his neck and near his ear," said a senior jail official.

Following the incident, Kapde was admitted to a medical ward of the prison. A case was registered against Rathod and Shaikh under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections relating to voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons and other relevant offences.