 Pune: Supriya Sule Leads NCP-SP Protest Against Maharashtra Special Public Security Act
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Supriya Sule Leads NCP-SP Protest Against Maharashtra Special Public Security Act

Pune: Supriya Sule Leads NCP-SP Protest Against Maharashtra Special Public Security Act

According to CM Devendra Fadnavis, the act is aimed to provide a “more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisation or similar organisations and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Supriya Sule Leads NCP-SP Protest Against Maharashtra Special Public Security Act | X/@supriya_sule

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) staged a major protest near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Pune on Wednesday against the recently passed Maharashtra Special Public Security Act.

Party leaders alleged that the Maharashtra government has brought in the law under a “fancy name” to suppress public dissent. According to them, the new legislation empowers authorities to imprison anyone expressing opinions critical of the government that threaten the fundamental democratic rights.

Read Also
Pune: Disabled Person Demands Justice, Accuses PMPML Of Negligence As Bus Drivers Skip...
article-image

During the protest, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, speaking to the media, criticised the state government’s decision to bring in the law, calling it unconstitutional and unnecessary.

Sule reminded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had opposed it from the very beginning. "We gave several suggestions, but none were implemented. The same government that claims to have ended Naxalism is now bringing new laws in the name of Naxalism. What is the need for such a law?" she asked.

FPJ Shorts
Apple’s Decision To Manufacture iPhone 17 Range In India Will Make Country A Premium Device Manufacturing Hub, Reducing Tax Leakage
Apple’s Decision To Manufacture iPhone 17 Range In India Will Make Country A Premium Device Manufacturing Hub, Reducing Tax Leakage
Uddhav Thackeray & Raj Thackeray Meet For 2nd Time In Two Weeks Amid Alliance Buzz Between Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS
Uddhav Thackeray & Raj Thackeray Meet For 2nd Time In Two Weeks Amid Alliance Buzz Between Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS
No Salary For India's New Vice President, But Will Earn More Than Modiji
No Salary For India's New Vice President, But Will Earn More Than Modiji
LG Electronics India Eyes ₹15,000-Cr IPO In October, Set To Be Biggest Share Sale of 2025
LG Electronics India Eyes ₹15,000-Cr IPO In October, Set To Be Biggest Share Sale of 2025
Read Also
Romantic Proposal At Pune's Sinhagad Fort Divides Internet; Netizens Say 'Not The Place For Such...
article-image

Sule added, "The Constitution cannot be compromised, and the country cannot be run according to anyone’s whims and fancies. We condemn this decision and request that the government to immediately withdraw this legislation."

According to CM Devendra Fadnavis, the act is aimed to provide a “more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisation or similar organisations and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."    

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi’s 75th Birthday To Be Marked With Grand Celebrations In Pune: Murlidhar Mohol

PM Modi’s 75th Birthday To Be Marked With Grand Celebrations In Pune: Murlidhar Mohol

Pune: Supriya Sule Leads NCP-SP Protest Against Maharashtra Special Public Security Act

Pune: Supriya Sule Leads NCP-SP Protest Against Maharashtra Special Public Security Act

₹450 Crore Pending Traffic Fines In Pune: Mega Lok Adalat From Sept 10–13 With 50% Discount

₹450 Crore Pending Traffic Fines In Pune: Mega Lok Adalat From Sept 10–13 With 50% Discount

Pune: Disabled Person Demands Justice, Accuses PMPML Of Negligence As Bus Drivers Skip...

Pune: Disabled Person Demands Justice, Accuses PMPML Of Negligence As Bus Drivers Skip...

Pune VIDEOS: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Says Maharashtra Government Failed To Keep Its Word On...

Pune VIDEOS: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Says Maharashtra Government Failed To Keep Its Word On...