Pune: Supriya Sule Leads NCP-SP Protest Against Maharashtra Special Public Security Act | X/@supriya_sule

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) staged a major protest near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Pune on Wednesday against the recently passed Maharashtra Special Public Security Act.

Party leaders alleged that the Maharashtra government has brought in the law under a “fancy name” to suppress public dissent. According to them, the new legislation empowers authorities to imprison anyone expressing opinions critical of the government that threaten the fundamental democratic rights.

During the protest, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, speaking to the media, criticised the state government’s decision to bring in the law, calling it unconstitutional and unnecessary.

Sule reminded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had opposed it from the very beginning. "We gave several suggestions, but none were implemented. The same government that claims to have ended Naxalism is now bringing new laws in the name of Naxalism. What is the need for such a law?" she asked.

Sule added, "The Constitution cannot be compromised, and the country cannot be run according to anyone’s whims and fancies. We condemn this decision and request that the government to immediately withdraw this legislation."

According to CM Devendra Fadnavis, the act is aimed to provide a “more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisation or similar organisations and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."