Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU To Reinvite Applications For 8 Statutory Officers, 73 Teaching Posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has decided to restart the process of the recruitment of the teachers and 8 statutory officer posts. The applications for the recruitment will be reinvited after giving a time limit of seven days. Similarly, new applications for the post of 73 teachers will be reinvited. The management council has given the sanction to republish the advertisement for the recruitment of the post of registrar, informed registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar.

The management council meeting chaired by vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari was held on Tuesday. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Valmik Sarwade and registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, along with 15 members, were present. In all, 20 proposals were tabled during the meeting. All the proposals were sanctioned after conducting discussions.

BAMU had invited applications for the post of 19 statutory officer posts in July–August, 2024, of which the post of director of board of examination and revaluation was filled. No one was selected for the post of registrar. Hence, the sanction was given to the proposal to re-invite applications after seeking permission from the state government.

A decision was taken to re-invite applications for the posts of four deans, director of new initiatives, director of the Dharashiv Sub-centre, director of continuous extension education and director of the knowledge resource centre after seeking permission from the state government and giving the time limit of seven days. However, the old applications will also be considered.

Similarly, the advertisement for filling 73 posts of teachers' category was published in April, 2025. The government had not given permission to fill these posts until now. Hence, applications will be invited after gaining permission and giving the time limit of seven days.

During the meeting it was decided the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be conducted with six organisations. Similarly, Dr Dasu Vaidya has been nominated on the purchase committee.