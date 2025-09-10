Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: SP Dr Vijaykumar Rathod Stresses AI Use, Legal Knowledge In Crime Investigation | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod directed the investigating officers and head constables to conduct the investigation of the crimes with proper study of law during the investigation. He was speaking during the one-day workshop of police personnel on New Criminal Laws: Direction of Investigation and Justice at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police headquarters on Tuesday.

Dr Rathod further said that the nature of crime is changing and the criminals are adopting new means to commit crime. Cyber crimes have increased considerably. Hence, it is important that new technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be implemented in the investigation of cases. New laws have been introduced, and hence the police officers and constabulary staff should communicate with the experts of law and experts of other departments to adopt the changes and remain updated, he appealed.

As per the idea of Dr Rathod, the ‘New Criminal Laws: Direction of Investigation and Justice’ and ‘Reforms in Investigation and Amalgamation of Forensics and Science for Increasing the Conviction Rate’ workshops were organised under the guidance of Additional SP Annapurna Singh.

Assistance profession, Forensic Science, Government Medical College: Dr Radheya Khetre guided about the postmortem report and seized weapons. Dr Sandeep Pawar, Forensic Science Laboratory, guided on chemical analysis of seized articles. Scientific officer Vishal Dhamghar guided on digital evidence collection. Pavitra Madhusudan on forensic psychological techniques, Dwarkadas Bhange on legal aspects of prohibitory action and District Public Prosecutor Avinash Deshpande on increasing conviction rates.

Around 200 police officers and employees from all police stations and other police departments participated in the workshop.

Additional SP Annapurna Singh said that the guidance provided by the experts will help the officers to strengthen the investigation in a more transparent, scientific and legal approach.

Sub-divisional police officer Puja Nagare proposed a vote of thanks. Siddheshwar Gore, Pradeep Bhivsane, Siddheshwar Gusse, Shireen Pathan and others took efforts for the success of the workshop.